Berkley W R (WRB) Position Has Lifted by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc; Bright Rock Capital Management Increases Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 126,776 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 56.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 822,277 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Shares for $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 20,000 shares to 159,175 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

