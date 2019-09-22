Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Willow Creek Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position by $356,135; As Visa Com Cl (V) Shares Rose, Barrett Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl (V) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 8,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 514,539 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.30M, down from 522,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 16,975 shares to 627,242 shares, valued at $54.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,475 shares to 97,108 shares, valued at $20.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

