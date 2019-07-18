Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Position; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Lowered by $94.02 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 15,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,687 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 39,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 28,837 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $171.78. About 12,723 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,600 shares to 128,301 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,100 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 3,667 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 236,511 shares. Moreover, Akre Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.84% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 455,447 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc holds 11 shares. First Advsrs Lp owns 3,595 shares. 5,215 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company. Punch Associates Management Inc owns 37,155 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 14,504 shares. Regions invested in 1,783 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4,249 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 8,497 shares. 94,915 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Amer Intll holds 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 7,681 shares.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. WRB’s profit will be $113.54M for 27.38 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.04% negative EPS growth.