Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Increased Position by $672,685; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Price Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Raised Position by $380,016

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 657,634 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 493,134 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 96,000 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,100 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 314,903 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 34 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Verity And Verity accumulated 4,215 shares. State Street reported 3.99M shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.15% or 6,107 shares. Advisory Network Lc owns 7,636 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 160,316 shares. Dupont owns 1,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

