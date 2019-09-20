Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $672,685; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lifted Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 27,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 117,985 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 90,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.81 lastly. It is down 16.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 295,943 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.89 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 2.47M shares stake. Nordea reported 75,083 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 903,526 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested in 1,297 shares. 1.59 million were accumulated by Alps Advsr Inc. Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sei stated it has 471,596 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Co holds 639 shares. Creative Planning owns 84,665 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 228,698 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt (Wy) invested in 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

More important recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 47,697 shares to 71,267 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,323 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.