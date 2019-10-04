Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Asset Management Group Upped Its Position; Oak Hill Advisors LP Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $4.25 Million

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 398,330 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services

Oak Hill Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 128.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp bought 193,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 343,044 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 9.38 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Invsts owns 300,170 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 531,200 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 284 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 79,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Michael Susan Dell Foundation invested 7.37% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mississippi-based Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 1,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 460,108 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 16,492 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mechanics Bankshares Department stated it has 16,113 shares. Synovus Fin stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 171 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank & Trust & Trust. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 16,136 shares.

