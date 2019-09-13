Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Asset Management Group Raised Position; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Stock Value Declined While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Its Holding

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 213,267 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 2,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 8,110 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.80M, down from 10,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 130,859 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH); 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – QTRLY RETAIL DIVISION DELIVERED SALES WERE IMPACTED BY TIMING OF RECEIPT OF PRODUCTS, AND DECLINED 3.6% TO $136.9 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ETH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.54 million shares or 2.95% more from 22.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 810,300 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% or 226,856 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,954 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 14,100 shares. 50 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Shell Asset Mngmt Company reported 0.02% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Pnc Financial Ser Gru accumulated 0% or 1,561 shares. Maverick invested 0.07% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 26,910 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 50,022 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com reported 107,509 shares. American Gru Inc holds 18,079 shares. 100,853 are owned by Euclidean Tech Mgmt Limited Com.

Analysts await Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ETH’s profit will be $8.65 million for 15.09 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.43% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 214 shares to 23,386 shares, valued at $174.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look NYSE:ETH – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ETHAN ALLEN APPOINTS RETAIL REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ethan Allen Reports Fiscal Year 2019 and Fourth Quarter Results — Fiscal 2019 Diluted EPS of $0.96, Adjusted EPS Increase 15.6% and Cash Dividends of $47 Million Increase 59.2% – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.