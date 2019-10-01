Berkley W R (WRB) Holder Asset Management Group Has Increased Its Holding by $814,580 as Stock Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased by $2.69 Million Its Stake

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 37,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 297,390 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25 million, down from 335,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 876,722 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 78,241 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12,855 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $84.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 24,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings.