Berkley W R Com (WRB) Stock Value Rose While Grace & White Has Boosted by $681,016 Its Holding; Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted by $397,773 Its Holding

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81 million shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 923,043 shares traded or 55.38% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 181,894 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 116,352 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). King Wealth has 1,142 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.84% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stanley reported 0.39% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 86,249 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 6,797 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 5,727 shares. Cibc Bank Usa holds 1,077 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.02% or 267 shares. 4,340 were accumulated by Caprock Grp Incorporated. 8.21M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. 209,210 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company.

