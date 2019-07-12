Berkley W R Com (WRB) Shareholder Grace & White Has Boosted Holding by $681,016 as Market Value Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $359,632

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,914 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 118,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 119,567 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns invested in 1.21% or 8.75 million shares. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment reported 1.55% stake. New Vernon Invest Management Ltd stated it has 4,577 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.16% or 439,981 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 6,264 shares. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 1.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 17,826 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aspiriant Limited Company holds 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 40,702 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,267 shares. 25,042 were reported by Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Llc. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 6.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clean Yield owns 49,453 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Ami Invest Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,937 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 2,389 shares to 23,961 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN).

