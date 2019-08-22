Berkley W R Com (WRB) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Stockbridge Partners Cut Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $257.85. About 140,160 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 71,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 75,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 704,568 shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.13M shares to 6.99M shares, valued at $229.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 169,955 shares. Prudential Financial holds 48,622 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 377,362 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 2,166 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,608 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 6,746 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd has 2,819 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0.1% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Foundry Prtn Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 8,829 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ameritas Invest stated it has 15,905 shares. 38,884 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp stated it has 9,525 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AFG vs. WRB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.