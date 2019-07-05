Berkley W R Com (WRB) Position Has Raised by Grace & White Inc; As Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Price Rose, Matthew 25 Management Raised Holding

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 209,427 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Toll Brothers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 442,743 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited Injunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $546,798 activity. The insider Connor Martin P. sold 12,000 shares worth $441,920.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co. Lp by 255,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $21.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 9 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).