Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holder Grace & White Has Increased Its Position by $681,016; Neuberger Berman Group Holding in Mercury Systems (MRCY) Lifted by $322,240

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 683,465 shares traded or 14.48% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 459,244 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43 million, up from 454,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 151,601 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSEC; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,367 shares to 15,226 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 6,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,657 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt Associate owns 10,000 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 211,834 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.81M shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 15,563 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc reported 1.43% stake. Barclays Public Limited invested in 35,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Management holds 310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Parkside Fin Savings Bank And invested in 80 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability owns 159,425 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 60,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Communication Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 22,163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

