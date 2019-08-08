Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holder Grace & White Lifted Stake; Lafayette Investments Raised Whirlpool Com (WHR) Stake by $455,532; Shares Rose

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 3,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 10,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 591,866 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 485,550 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.31% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd holds 95,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma holds 0.04% or 695,879 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 11,193 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,214 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,836 shares. 15,514 are owned by Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd. Ims Capital Management holds 3,732 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fmr Lc reported 537,349 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 462 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 12,377 shares. 3.25 million are owned by State Street. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 15,554 shares.

