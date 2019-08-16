Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holder Grace & White Upped Stake by $681,016 as Share Price Rose; Capital Research Global Investors Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 263,963 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 96,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 11.37M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857.57 million, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 694,094 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV Fl.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7; 04/05/2018 – Bus In Vancouver: RBC artificial intelligence lab eyes computer vision initiative; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS BANK WON’T SHARE DATA WITHOUT CLIENT CONSENT; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS GOVT INTERVENTION HAS EXTENDED ECONOMIC CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP GC.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$45 FROM C$42; 06/04/2018 – CORRECT: RBC CEO CALLS FOR REDESIGN EDUCATION,LABOR INITIATIVES; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – CARGOJET INC CJT.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$74 FROM C$71; 29/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.36 million shares to 115.57M shares, valued at $9.24B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 375,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,340 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc B Adr.

