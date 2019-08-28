Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holder Grace & White Has Raised Its Stake by $681,016; Brookstone Capital Management Has Boosted Its Dominion Energy (D) Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 4,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 26,908 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 21,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 1.65 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 386,305 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy in March – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 3,701 shares to 28,479 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 179,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,139 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

