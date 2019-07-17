Berenberg Restated “Buy” Rating For Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO); 0 Analysts Are Bullish Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WBA in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of WBA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”. See Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $74.0000 73.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $53.0000 51.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67 New Target: $61 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $60 New Target: $49 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $77 New Target: $60 Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

In a research note made public on Wednesday, 17 July, Gocompare.com Group Plc (LON:GOCO) stock had its “Buy” Rating reaffirmed by research professionals at Berenberg.

Gocompare.com Group plc operates a price and product comparison Website in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 358.23 million GBP. The companyÂ’s Website Gocompare.com enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The firm provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, home, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as for money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Another recent and important GoCo Group plc (LON:GOCO) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Houston HR, benefits software firm lands $7M Series A – Houston Business Journal” on February 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.61% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 85.6. About 89,880 shares traded. GoCo Group plc (LON:GOCO) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.66M shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 18.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 17/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Walgreens worker accused of stealing hundreds of pain pills pleads guilty; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – SHINGRIX IS NOW AVAILABLE AT MOST WALGREENS AND DUANE READE PHARMACIES ACROSS U.S., INCLUDING PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – WALGREENS MAKES $35M INVESTMENT IN PUERTO RICO DRUGSTORES; 22/05/2018 – The Prevalence of Childhood Poverty is Not Well Understood by Many Americans, New Survey Shows; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – KEHOE TAKES OVER FROM GEORGE FAIRWEATHER; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 02/05/2018 – Atlanta Maintains Top Spot in Walgreens Every One Counts Hometown Challenge in Support of Red Nose Day in the U.S., For the Wee; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 11/04/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 40 CENTS PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 6.7 PERCENT OVER YEAR-AGO PERIOD

More notable recent Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Walgreens (WBA) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANTM, WBA, IMMU – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walgreens Finally Entering A Buying Point? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens Earnings: WBA Stock Surges on Q3 Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.