Berenberg Reports Quixant (LON:QXT) Downgrade and GBX 175.00 Target; Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ALLT) Shorts Decreased By 0.14%

Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALLT) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. ALLT’s SI was 279,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 279,600 shares previously. With 66,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s short sellers to cover ALLT’s short positions. The SI to Allot LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.92%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 43,100 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s rating was cut by stock research analysts at Berenberg to a “Hold”. They have a TP of GBX 175.00 on QXT. Berenberg’s TP gives a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s last stock price.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company has market cap of $273.10 million. The firm offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data.

More notable recent Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Allot Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ALLT) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hutchison Drei Austria Launches Network-based Security Solution, Powered by Allot, to Protect Mobile Users – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allot: The Undercover SaaS Player – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allot Communications (ALLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Allot Stock Jumped Tuesday – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Allot Ltd. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 2.71% less from 10.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 121,460 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,962 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. 18,691 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. 280,465 were accumulated by Foundry Limited Company. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 109,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited invested in 661,031 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Rbf Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 17,702 shares. Geode Cap Limited Co has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Jane Street holds 17,964 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,251 shares. Fil holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 1.02M shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has 68,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clal Insurance Enterp Holdings owns 2.16M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 300 shares.

Another recent and important Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019.

Quixant Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies PC based computer systems for the gaming industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 104.97 million GBP. The firm designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and distributes and delivers monitors. It has a 7.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s gaming platforms include QMax-1, QX-50, QX-40, QXi-6000, QXi-4000, QXi-300, QXi-307, QXi-306, and QXi-200; and gaming monitors comprise ultra high definition, curved, button decks, and standard gaming monitors.

Among 2 analysts covering Quixant (LON:QXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quixant has GBX 425 highest and GBX 175 lowest target. GBX 287.50’s average target is 81.96% above currents GBX 158 stock price. Quixant had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, September 20. Berenberg maintained the shares of QXT in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, March 25.