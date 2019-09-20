Berenberg Reconfirms GBX 250.00 PT On City Pub Group Plc (LON:CPC), Reconfirms “Buy” Rating; Waters Has 0.88 Sentiment

Waters Corp (WAT) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 195 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 222 trimmed and sold equity positions in Waters Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 61.35 million shares, down from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Waters Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 13 to 7 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 186 Increased: 144 New Position: 51.

Berenberg currently has a GBX 250.00 target on the 121.65 million GBP market cap company or 24.07% upside potential. In an analyst note sent to investors on 20 September, City Pub Group Plc (LON:CPC) stock had its “Buy” Rating reiterated by research professionals at Berenberg.

The stock increased 2.51% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 204. About 14,574 shares traded. The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The City Pub Group plc owns and operates an estate of 34 pubs across southern England. The company has market cap of 121.65 million GBP. The Company’s portfolio consists of freehold, managed pubs offering a range of drinks and food tailored to each of its pubs?? customers. It has a 68 P/E ratio. The firm sells craft ales, craft spirits, and coffee at its pubs.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.27 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 29.05 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.84 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $228.7. About 499,773 shares traded. Waters Corporation (WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.