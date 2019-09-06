Berenberg Positive On American Airlines Group (AAL) with $35.0000 Target; 2 Analysts Covering OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Among 3 analysts covering OceanaGold (TSE:OGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. OceanaGold has $5.5 highest and $4.75 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 60.25% above currents $3.17 stock price. OceanaGold had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Desjardins Securities upgraded OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada given on Thursday, March 21. See OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $5.5 Upgrade

Berenberg started its coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), today 6 September. The financial firm finds the stock of AAL attractive and has target price of $35.0000 with Buy rating.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm explores for gold and copper deposits. It has a 35.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 2.01M shares traded. OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $554.23M for 5.28 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Company has invested 0.18% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,903 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Llc reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Korea Invest invested in 55,000 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 20,630 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 47,206 shares. Lsv Asset owns 4.13M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Alphamark Limited Co has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability invested 0.45% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Raymond James Fincl Service has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 12,582 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 5.76 million shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $11.72 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 8.18 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4.