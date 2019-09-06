Berenberg Analyzed United Airlines Holdings (UAL) with $95.0000 Target; Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Sellers Increased By 2.8% Their Shorts

New York: United Airlines Holdings (NYSE:UAL) coverage was was initiated with a Hold rating and $95.0000 price target at Berenberg. Berenberg’s PT would indicate upside of 10.67% from the company’s last stock close price.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) had an increase of 2.8% in short interest. PBH’s SI was 10.50 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.8% from 10.22M shares previously. With 430,800 avg volume, 24 days are for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)’s short sellers to cover PBH’s short positions. The SI to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc’s float is 20.43%. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 328,375 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Com owns 1,510 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 511,335 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 16,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Llc holds 314,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 0.02% or 185,672 shares. 548 are held by Moody Savings Bank Tru Division. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Geode Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 616,067 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.73M shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. 144,056 are owned by Ajo L P. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 45,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 166,785 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd holds 0% or 117,544 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 20,458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold United Airlines Holdings, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 816 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 476 shares. Axa reported 9,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 50,582 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has 0.06% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc invested in 2.26% or 283,164 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd invested in 31,964 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 4.75 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pzena Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Davidson Kempner Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 14,402 were reported by Fiera Capital Corp. U S Global Investors Inc holds 103,558 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). At Savings Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 11,748 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Continental Holdings has $120 highest and $78 lowest target. $97.50’s average target is 13.58% above currents $85.84 stock price. United Continental Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.

The stock increased 2.30% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 2.66M shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United; 27/04/2018 – United’s Economic Stake in Azul Goes From 3.7% to 8%; 08/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US; 23/04/2018 – United Continental: Aircraft Features Special Livery Previously Reserved for Dreamliner Fleet; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $22.05 billion. The firm transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. It has a 8.73 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,231 aircraft.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.49 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Berenberg Starts United Continental (UAL) at Hold – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HES, UAL, AMT – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: AAL & UAL Extend 737 MAX Grounding Period, ALK in Focus – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Airlines Holdings is Now Oversold (UAL) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Airlines (UAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.