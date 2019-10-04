Bennicas & Associates Lifted Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Held by Qci Asset Management Inc

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 18,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,914 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.10M, up from 361,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 11.49 million shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 5.33 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial has 12,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 14,479 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 5.40M shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore holds 31,896 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.09% or 911,840 shares in its portfolio. Garde Cap invested in 7,699 shares. Intact Management holds 16,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 5.16% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ci Invests reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Asa Gold And Precious Metals Limited holds 11.87% or 400,000 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 65 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.79% or 2.91 million shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Ore Processing Commences at Premier’s El Nino Mine – Junior Mining Network” on September 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019, Mining.com published: “Newmont ranked as top gold miner on Dow Jones sustainability index – MINING.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Is by 9,917 shares to 7,191 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE) by 22,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,171 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Na invested in 10,660 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Horan Advsrs Llc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 35,317 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First Natl Tru Co has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 263,438 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc owns 66,035 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hartford Inv Management accumulated 0.21% or 188,665 shares. Gam Ag has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Of Vermont reported 22,741 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated owns 359,957 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company owns 363,403 shares. King Luther has 293,470 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Llp has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,260 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.