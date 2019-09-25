Bennicas & Associates Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Increased by $1.22 Million; Ppl (PPL) Market Value Declined While Grisanti Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $3.17 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 102,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 32,045 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 134,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 2.45M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 2.74 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.49M for 12.77 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL Corporation releases EEI environmental, social and governance report – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Barrick Gold’s Bristow: Still Lots to Do After Mega Merger | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

