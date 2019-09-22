Bennicas & Associates Has Upped Its Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Holding by $1.22 Million; Ghost Tree Capital Lifted Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position by $1.75 Million

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 7.62 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 798,758 shares traded or 28.56% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chiasma Inc by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 0.01% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd owns 1.30 million shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.13% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund stated it has 17,093 shares. Hbk Invests LP reported 0.03% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp holds 1.02 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0% or 14 shares. Mai Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 30,311 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 62,946 shares. Daiwa Group holds 0.01% or 31,267 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 150,964 shares. British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 283,278 shares. 40,920 are owned by Davenport And Limited Liability Co. Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

