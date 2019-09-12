Bennicas & Associates Increased By $1.22 Million Its Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Stake; Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Shorts Increased By 70.18%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) had an increase of 70.18% in short interest. FLGT’s SI was 9,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 70.18% from 5,700 shares previously. With 14,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s short sellers to cover FLGT’s short positions. The SI to Fulgent Genetics Inc’s float is 0.18%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 51,712 shares traded. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has risen 37.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) stake by 34.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bennicas & Associates Inc acquired 32,142 shares as Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Bennicas & Associates Inc holds 125,452 shares with $4.83M value, up from 93,310 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New now has $32.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 7.51M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 11.08% above currents $38.72 stock price. Newmont Mining had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NEM in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Wednesday, September 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target. B. Riley & Co maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Monday, September 9. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $45.4000 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.25M were reported by State Bank Of America De. Becker Cap Incorporated accumulated 1.01 million shares. Hartford stated it has 89,908 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.22% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 137,721 shares. Sun Valley Gold Lc reported 222,000 shares. Scotia Inc owns 348,019 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). West Family Invs stated it has 192,763 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund has 0.13% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pointstate Cap LP holds 29,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0% or 2,538 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 220 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 1.89% or 3.95M shares.