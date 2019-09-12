Bennicas & Associates Increased Its Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Holding by $1.22 Million as Valuation Rose; First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Raised Its Stake by $495,000

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 4.69M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 127,146 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,400 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,700 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $184,830 was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of stock. The insider Denny Michael B. bought $19,939. DUESER F SCOTT had bought 218 shares worth $13,438.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 345,670 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.90M shares. Pnc Svcs Gp stated it has 192,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 109,977 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 70,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp holds 138,248 shares. Doliver Advsr LP has 0.87% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 71,592 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 332,268 shares. Ameritas owns 50,851 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 120,000 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 656 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 169,929 shares.

