Bennicas & Associates Lifted Position in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) as Market Value Rose; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Increased Position in Cott (COT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37M shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp (COT) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 5.43 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.47 million, up from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 626,475 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 56,003 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 93,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,712 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.