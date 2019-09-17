Bennicas & Associates Has Boosted Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM); As United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowered by $2.78 Million Its Position

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 7.18M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 11,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,349 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $234.43. About 2.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca), California-based fund reported 3,326 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 86,221 shares stake. Indiana-based Everence Capital Management Inc has invested 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roosevelt Invest Gp Inc accumulated 2.27% or 79,420 shares. Essex Serv Incorporated reported 9,805 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 185,630 shares. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or reported 3.54% stake. Ing Groep Nv owns 246,901 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 414,400 were reported by Factory Mutual Insurance Comm. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.84% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Td Capital Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fort LP has 9,443 shares. Of Vermont owns 11,880 shares. Lpl Financial Llc has 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) by 29,750 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $57.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7,264 shares. Hbk Lp accumulated 42,054 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited stated it has 164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.30M shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Missouri-based Finance Service Corp has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 282,113 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 107,075 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 36,432 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 774,465 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association invested in 0.11% or 1.18M shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 44,100 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,911 shares.

