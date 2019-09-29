Bennicas & Associates Position in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Boosted by $1.22 Million as Stock Value Rose; As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Share Price Rose, Barr E S & Co Cut Position

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.74 million shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 865 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 13,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 14,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $394.48. About 269,350 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 78,295 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Glob Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 3.51% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.30M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc holds 22,997 shares. Barnett And owns 1,642 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,911 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 282 shares. Brown Advisory reported 22,303 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 43,460 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 40,920 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.9% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 72,440 shares. Griffin Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Advisor Partners Lc has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd invested in 0.09% or 7,230 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 4,281 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 15,131 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.76% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Middleton & Ma stated it has 36,272 shares. Cibc Asset holds 13,097 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 777 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation holds 0.03% or 14,355 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 600 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.52 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 42,145 were accumulated by Edgestream Partners L P. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 320,251 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. James Investment Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 355 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.63 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Mirage (NYSE:MGM) by 21,810 shares to 303,985 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 111,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Shs Cl C.