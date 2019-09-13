Bennicas & Associates Raised Its Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) Position by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose; As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Valuation Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Cut Holding

Bennicas & Associates Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New (NEM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bennicas & Associates Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 125,452 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 93,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp (Fmly.New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 4.61 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 41.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 21,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 29,909 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 51,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 174.38% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.51M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street owns 37.83 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,401 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 774,465 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Malaga Cove Cap Lc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 46,170 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.56M shares. Terril Brothers Inc accumulated 505,307 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.52M shares. Css Il accumulated 44,000 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cambridge Invest Advisors invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.13% or 17,093 shares. Empyrean Cap Ptnrs Lp invested in 0.22% or 129,558 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cleararc Inc has 0.16% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,500 shares. S Muoio Limited Liability has 3.45% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 7,167 shares. Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability reported 635,505 shares stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 23,579 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 13,323 shares. Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 10,985 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 3.74M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.4% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 41,011 shares. Bridgeway Management owns 860,450 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 103,231 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,338 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.06% or 89,639 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

