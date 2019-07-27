Benjamin F Edwards & Company Position in Celgene (CELG) Has Decreased by $419,522; Viking Global Investors LP Has Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Valuation Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 8,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ABOUT $8.45, WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 34.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.90M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corvex Lp invested in 0.18% or 27,404 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership accumulated 161,901 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Loeb Partners Corporation reported 200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 396,806 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank & holds 0.02% or 1,237 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 10,807 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.22% or 21,090 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd holds 1.54% or 178,260 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc stated it has 42 shares. Alpine Ltd holds 1.91% or 69,986 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 26,426 shares. 6,386 are held by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mariner invested in 125,156 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Celgene, Schlumberger & Becton, Dickinson – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 73,058 shares to 110,619 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 782,859 shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $409.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 37,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.