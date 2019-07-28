Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.57 Million; Valuation Rose; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Newport Asia Has Boosted Its Position

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 4.19 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 8,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 64,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN CHICAGO CONCLUDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech Glob Invsts holds 14.94M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One has 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moreover, Waddell Reed Fin Inc has 0.31% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 2.04M shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 13,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 3,558 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 300,836 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 1.10 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Senator Investment Grp Limited Partnership reported 1.25 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc reported 3,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 524,212 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 2 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.63 million shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap has 6.81M shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,896 shares. Iconiq Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 1,209 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 16.47 million shares. Capital City Tru Communication Fl reported 33,243 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Greylin Invest Mangement reported 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grand Jean Cap Management has 58,907 shares for 4.56% of their portfolio. Check Capital Inc Ca accumulated 0.12% or 11,986 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.37M shares. Dana Advisors Incorporated reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,829 were reported by Pure Finance Advsrs Inc.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FYC) by 28,713 shares to 172,306 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) by 8,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,284 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

