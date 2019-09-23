Benjamin F Edwards & Company Decreased Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $977,887; Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 9.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 6,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249,000, down from 8,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 381,912 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Buy Cisco After Its Solid Second Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,594 shares to 19,046 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.