Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) by $484,198; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $51.22 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86 million, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 3,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 27,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 119.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 9,970 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guardian owns 430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management invested in 7,134 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Goodnow Investment Group Llc reported 0.21% stake. Comgest Global Invsts Sas reported 14,200 shares. Moreover, Sit Associate Inc has 0.36% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 33,005 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 26 shares. South Texas Money Ltd owns 54,696 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated accumulated 134 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company owns 3,621 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd has 0.32% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 29,172 shares. Stephens Ar reported 12,345 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,650 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 12,345 shares to 120,464 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 11,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. 18,651 shares were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM, worth $2.57 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Long Island Investors stated it has 132,086 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Lc has 1.5% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 16,531 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs holds 15 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 49,687 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 1,900 shares stake. Moreover, Iowa Natl Bank has 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,000 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2.25% or 176,383 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owns 5,918 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,474 shares. Ser Automobile Association has 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Somerset Tru reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Keystone Fincl Planning reported 0.4% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Harding Loevner Lp reported 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Asset, a New York-based fund reported 2,212 shares.