Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Trellus Management Company Has Raised Holding in Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) by $462,760 as Share Price Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,032 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 12,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $386.56. About 692,997 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 170,771 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,679 shares to 31,520 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 26,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,750 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown And Rech reported 5,100 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.69% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,000 shares. Private Tru Na owns 5,357 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ent Finance owns 2,322 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 0.21% or 3,788 shares. Regions stated it has 171,507 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company has invested 0.4% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 867 are held by Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Corp. 14,377 were accumulated by Schulhoff & Com. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Florida-based Amer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 350 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ssi Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

