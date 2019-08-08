Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Cut Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Market Valuation Rose; The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Position Maintained by Eam Investors Llc

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 159,568 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 10,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 31,520 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 42,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 2.80M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60,825 shares to 61,025 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 9,272 shares to 24,970 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc. by 14,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,212 shares, and cut its stake in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS).

