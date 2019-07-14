Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position by $484,198; Stockbridge Partners Has Increased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake by $26.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 3,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 27,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $151.48. About 1.15 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70M, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 414,350 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. Recommends Stockholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Welbilt Stock Has Soared More Than 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Middleby Stock Rose 14.5% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Thoughts On Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,906 shares to 11,019 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 11,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.29 million for 19.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.39% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 1St Source Bancorp holds 2,110 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 0.12% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 7,189 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 3,252 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy stated it has 78,001 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Hrt Fin Lc has invested 0.72% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 3,877 shares. Toth Advisory owns 45 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 55,690 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability reported 6,474 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Company reported 0.91% stake. Roberts Glore And Company Inc Il invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Keystone Planning holds 5,617 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. had sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Company holds 0.25% or 357,885 shares. Moreover, Parkside Comml Bank & has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 658 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 5,798 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.11% or 48,470 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wisconsin Mgmt Llc accumulated 2.6% or 30,100 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd stated it has 2,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset reported 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Regis Mgmt holds 42,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.61% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 44,600 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 3,404 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 5,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 7.32M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.