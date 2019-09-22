Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Trimmed Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $551,738; Stock Value Rose; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Virtu Financial Lowered Its Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 8,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, down from 21,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 4.49M shares traded or 63.07% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer ‘Broad Set’ of Free Identity-Protection Services to All Clients; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 49.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 13,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 14,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, down from 27,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65M shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 15,281 shares to 17,355 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,065 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Financial Bank accumulated 180,500 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 180,144 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Gp LP reported 591,457 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Co invested 0.39% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ca reported 61,100 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 550 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 6,539 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 3,352 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,450 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Transamerica Financial Inc accumulated 120 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 4.07 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 153,700 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.16% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 43,224 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% or 885,263 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51M for 12.05 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 18,524 shares to 36,909 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (DZK) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,729 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXN).