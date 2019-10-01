Benjamin F Edwards & Company Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) Decreased by $977,887; Spirit Of America Management Stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Has Trimmed by $897,400

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 64,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 178,333 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 242,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 8.86M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 6,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249,000, down from 8,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 816,717 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.68 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,194 shares to 14,647 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 61,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 6,585 shares to 80,545 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 122,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salient Cap Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bokf Na reported 0.03% stake. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.55% or 28.46 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.28M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers accumulated 36,044 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.52M shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Lpl Limited Co reported 107,353 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Texas-based Next Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 1.72M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).