Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Trimmed Ciena (CIEN) Stake by $1.52 Million; Share Price Declined; Hilton Capital Management Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Position by $514,080

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 17,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 41,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 48,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,093 shares to 7,445 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (NYSE:MMT) by 73,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $1.45 million activity. McFeely Scott also sold $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, January 16. $75,820 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR. $77,382 worth of stock was sold by Rothenstein David M on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $91,986 were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $75.99 million for 21.93 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

