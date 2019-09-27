Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Trimmed Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake By $548,100; Rumbleon – Class B (RMBL) Shorts Raised By 7.34%

Rumbleon Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL) had an increase of 7.34% in short interest. RMBL’s SI was 1.47M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.34% from 1.37 million shares previously. With 61,100 avg volume, 24 days are for Rumbleon Inc – Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s short sellers to cover RMBL’s short positions. The SI to Rumbleon Inc – Class B’s float is 11.04%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 14,728 shares traded. RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has declined 21.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBL News: 06/04/2018 RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 77.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates clients and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. The company has market cap of $65.11 million. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RumbleON has $1000 highest and $400 lowest target. $7’s average target is 149.11% above currents $2.81 stock price. RumbleON had 2 analyst reports since July 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 49.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hain Celestial Group has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is -4.13% below currents $21.56 stock price. Hain Celestial Group had 8 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Monday, April 1. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $23 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million worth of stock or 2.00M shares. $47.34M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W..

