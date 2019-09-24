Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $2.03 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 24.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 15,248 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 76,273 shares with $10.22 million value, up from 61,025 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 13.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit

Among 2 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $87’s average target is 1.56% above currents $85.66 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target. See Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $97.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $83.0000 75.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 75.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 75.0000

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 8,564 shares to 8,153 valued at $300,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 10,945 shares and now owns 10,765 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.75% above currents $137.64 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested in 1.87% or 3.18M shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 26,230 are held by Fosun International. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,088 shares. Clal Enterp Holdings Ltd reported 570,000 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com reported 2.81% stake. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 11,893 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.24 million shares. 21,323 are held by Central Savings Bank Trust. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 190,236 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bragg Financial Inc holds 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 148,963 shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.66. About 394,041 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Leidos Holdings, Inc. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 70,498 shares. Amer Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,237 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of accumulated 19,143 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,650 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 181 shares. Geode Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Bokf Na invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 25,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 0.29% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tortoise Management Ltd Llc stated it has 311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,393 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 230,827 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.32 billion. The firm operates through National Security Solutions , Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) divisions. It has a 19.32 P/E ratio. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S.