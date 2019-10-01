Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lifted By $436,580 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Plancorp Raised Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 5,260 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 39,781 shares with $3.34 million value, up from 34,521 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $214.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 6.60 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA

Plancorp Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 89.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Plancorp Llc acquired 8,554 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Plancorp Llc holds 18,120 shares with $867,000 value, up from 9,566 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $216.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 27.05 million shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO Shrewsberry on Earnings, Lending, Fed Constraints (Video); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $52.07’s average target is 6.14% above currents $49.06 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 30 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating.

Plancorp Llc decreased Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) stake by 5,077 shares to 8,606 valued at $646,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 8,648 shares and now owns 29,798 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants accumulated 1.33% or 437,113 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Goodwin Daniel L owns 28,800 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Co owns 2,641 shares. Private Trust Na has 0.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 61,838 shares. 9.68 million are held by Fil Ltd. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 6,024 are held by Sky Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd reported 143,923 shares. Orca Limited Company accumulated 21,963 shares. Stearns Svcs reported 12,473 shares stake. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt accumulated 78,978 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Fosun Intll reported 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foster & Motley accumulated 60,574 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc owns 164,052 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 2.73% or 28,532 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 1.2% stake. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Renaissance Invest Group Limited Liability stated it has 81,757 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Condor holds 4,630 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aull Monroe Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 3,476 were accumulated by First Utd Bank & Trust Trust. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 129,100 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Lc owns 23,750 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 310 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 66,046 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 583 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 6,604 shares to 6,758 valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 8,564 shares and now owns 8,153 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SDY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 11.53% above currents $83.61 stock price. Merck & Co had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 21.