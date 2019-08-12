Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Cut Its Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $388,596 as Share Price Rose; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lifted Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 20,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 40,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amer Insurance Tx reported 101,650 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ws Mgmt Lllp stated it has 4.95% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gargoyle Advisor Limited Company stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 22,052 shares. Thornburg Invest Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Barrett Asset Ltd Co accumulated 4,269 shares. Blume Capital Management owns 0.52% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 23,975 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 334,359 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 928,911 shares. Kepos L P, New York-based fund reported 154,520 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 16,510 shares. Tekne Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 534,136 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa reported 137,312 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 39,757 shares to 128,957 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,970 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Now #112 Largest Company, Surpassing Marsh & McLennan Companies – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Is Poised for an Upside Breakout but It’s Not a Done Deal Yet – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,867 shares to 5,358 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern Corp invested in 1.27% or 13,769 shares. 3,318 are owned by First Allied Advisory. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc owns 7,139 shares. Baillie Gifford owns 188,260 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has invested 0.65% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carderock Cap Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,832 shares. Vision Capital invested in 37,744 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 18,018 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 0.57% or 28,265 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt invested in 18,236 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 5,239 were reported by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 47,231 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa reported 149,005 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.