Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increases Position in Cummins (CMI); Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Has Lifted by $1.67 Million

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 3,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,019 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 7,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.28M shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 4.93 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 64,372 shares to 641,716 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,795 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,246 shares to 29,758 shares, valued at $52.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 409,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

