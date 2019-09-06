Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Stake; Netapp Has 0.84 Sentiment

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 23.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 5,175 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 27,075 shares with $3.82M value, up from 21,900 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $122.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 1.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think

Netapp Inc (NTAP) investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 192 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 228 cut down and sold their positions in Netapp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 230.81 million shares, down from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Netapp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 47 Reduced: 181 Increased: 126 New Position: 66.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 69,683 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny owns 3,208 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca invested in 900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak holds 1.45% or 8,214 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.33% or 279,826 shares. Sns Gp Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,160 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 68,031 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company. Barry Invest Advsr Llc invested in 2.22% or 50,179 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.26 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 18,609 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 74,521 shares. Argi Ser Ltd Company holds 22,559 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Skylands Llc invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 1,469 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) stake by 39,205 shares to 7,251 valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) stake by 64,862 shares and now owns 8,449 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Study: The Skills Gap is Not a Myth, But Can Be Addressed with Real Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 12.33% above currents $141.15 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 18.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 1.12 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $180.79M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.03 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 63% – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate NetApp (NTAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Showcases Cloud-Based Solution at VMworld 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Weak Storage Business Hurt NetApp’s (NTAP) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc. holds 9.6% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. for 49,245 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc owns 72,101 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group Lp has 2.42% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The California-based Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 1.73% in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P., a New Jersey-based fund reported 165,378 shares.