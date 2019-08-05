Benjamin F Edwards & Company Upped Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $306,048; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Market Value Declined While Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Position by $3.81 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 177.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 146,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 228,835 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 82,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 515,228 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,416 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, up from 2,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.55. About 501,754 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements — Monitor; 15/04/2018 – Marcus by Goldman Sachs® Announces Acquisition of Clarity Money; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS TAX REFORM THROWS GASOLINE ON M&A FIRE; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 140,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 149,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,020 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 7,650 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 50,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 11,199 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 22,322 shares. Ally Fincl reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 175 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 676,156 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.39% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Raymond James Services Advisors has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Credit Suisse Ag reported 622,154 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments Lp has 4,596 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 776,993 shares. Sequoia Finance Lc reported 2,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.38% or 92,385 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs reported 6 shares. Olstein Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 36,500 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability invested in 21,633 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Caxton LP invested in 0.22% or 8,000 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kiltearn Prns Llp has invested 6.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 1.6% or 50,760 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 6,940 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,390 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 80,199 shares to 141,139 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 42,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,017 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

