Benjamin F Edwards & Company Stake in Apple (AAPL) Increased by $1.57 Million as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Stake by $2.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 8,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 73,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 64,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 4,290 shares to 1,098 shares, valued at $88,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 5,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,113 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Apple Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 26,503 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited owns 3.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,588 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 240,477 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 626,158 shares. White Pine Inv Co accumulated 25,564 shares. Peninsula Asset Inc has 15,335 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 101,683 shares. Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gideon Capital Advisors has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Na holds 2.07% or 189,264 shares. American Svcs invested in 1.76% or 29,180 shares. Muhlenkamp And Company holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,143 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 1.99% stake. Horizon Ltd stated it has 32,428 shares or 4.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares to 101,150 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Ltd Partnership has 254,611 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2.24% or 3.45M shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 143,427 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank owns 224,385 shares. Webster Bancorp N A has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New Hampshire-based Amer Trust Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3,502 shares. Tt has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 173,604 are held by Washington Tru Bancshares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc invested in 575,511 shares. Diversified Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 22,479 shares. Mondrian Invest Limited reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co holds 37,320 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. 43,644 were reported by Dean Associates Ltd Llc.