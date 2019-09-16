Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Position by $752,031; Market Valuation Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Has Boosted by Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,576 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 23,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Focused Investors Limited has invested 4.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Penbrook Llc invested in 0.57% or 9,700 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 904,659 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Summit Wealth Limited Liability holds 53,442 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Pacific owns 9,562 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corp reported 49,547 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scharf Investments Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horan Capital Management holds 1.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 154,537 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 144,203 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amer Rech Mgmt stated it has 2,445 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10,981 shares to 15,762 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

