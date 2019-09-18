Benjamin F Edwards & Company Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Manulife Finl (MFC) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Holding

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 947,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.10 million, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.28M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 6,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249,000, down from 8,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

